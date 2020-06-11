8.2% growth estimate is a ‘laughable’ idea: economist Ahsan Mansur

He also derided the target as “unrealistic” and “fantastical”, saying: “It is absolutely impossible.”

On Thursday, Kamal set out the Tk 5.68 trillion budget for fiscal 2020-21 in parliament, stating that he hoped the country would achieve an 8.2 percent GDP growth rate in the next fiscal year.

“I cannot understand the GDP target set out by the finance minister,” Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute, told bdnews24.com in his analysis of the budget.

“Where will this growth come from? Economists recommended the GDP growth target be set at 5-5.5 percent. They could have possibly set it at 6 percent at best.”

“This is simply laughable,” Mansur said. “Such a high target is unrealistic and fantastical. Everyone in the country is anxious and afraid of this epidemic. Everything is in chaos. Exports and remittances are down. Imports have cratered. It is uncertain how long this situation will continue.”

“What magic will bring the 8.2 percent growth?” said Mansur, a former economist of the International Monetary Fund.

In fiscal 2018-19, Bangladesh achieved a GDP growth rate of 8.15 percent. For 2019-20, the GDP target was set at 8.2 percent, an estimate which was later lowered to 5.2 percent.

The coronavirus epidemic and the extended period of lockdown left a significant impact on the economy.