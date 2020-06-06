Bangladesh private sector lending growth dips to a decade low

The Bangladesh Bank set the target for private sector credits in 2019-20 at 14.8 percent in the monetary policy.

“Investment is dropping in both public and private sectors affecting the private sector lending due to the coronavirus crisis,” researcher Ahsan H Mansur told bdnews24.com on Friday after the central bank published the data.

Mansur said low growth in private sector lending means less investment and employment.

“The situation may worsen further,” he warned.

“We are in great danger,” said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of the top business body FBCCI.

He urged the government to fast-track disbursement of funds from the Tk 1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Flow of loans to the private sector grew 11.32 percent in 2018-19 while government borrowing posted a 19.37 percent growth.

The central bank set the government borrowing target at 24.3 percent and revised it up to 56 percent. But the growth far outstripped the target to reach 74.55 percent in April-end.

A drop in revenue collection and savings certificates sale forced the government to borrow heavily from the banks.