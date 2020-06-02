Bangladesh Bank files new case against 17 Philippine entities over 2016 cyber heist
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 05:00 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 05:00 AM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has filed a fresh civil case against 17 Philippine entities to recover the $81 million stolen in a 2016 cyber heist, CNN has reported.
They include Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation and Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc, a subsidiary of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, which told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday about the new case started last week.
Bloomberry Resorts Corporation is the company behind Solaire Resort and Casino in Manila, one of the entities through which the funds were transferred.
The charges against the companies include conversion, theft, or misappropriation and aiding and abetting such acts, conspiracy to commit fraud, trespass against chattels, and their ‘unjust enrichment’, CNN said citing Bloomberry’s disclosure.
In March, a United States District Court dismissed conspiracy charges against RCBC and local casinos for their supposed violation of the American law Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
RCBC, as well as Eastern Hawaii Leisure Company Ltd, Centurytex Trading, and remittance firm Philrem Service Corp and their officers have been cleared of the charges.
Bangladesh has appealed the ruling on the previous case before the US Circuit Court of Appeals, CNN said citing Bloomberry.
Bloomberry previously said the Bangladesh Bank is relying on these court cases to collect the amount it supposedly lost to North Korean hackers.
On Jan 11 last year, a Philippines court held a former manager of a RCBC branch guilty on eight counts of money laundering, the first conviction in the cyber heist.
Just $15 million of the stolen money has been recovered from a Manila junket operator, a role that involves marketing casinos to VIPs.
- Late fees for DPS instalments waived
- Tk 20bn in interest subsidy for banks
- Reopening will worsen virus crisis: AH Mansur
- Focus on recovery in budget: economists
- IMF approves $732m in COVID-19 loans
- $0.2m ADB grant to fight COVID-19
- Online job postings fall 87% in April: ADB
- Millions in US relying on pandemic aid can see its end
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 50,000
- Tanker truck drives into protesters as US cities fear another night of violent protests
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Bangladesh restricts presence of govt employees in offices in pandemic
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- NASSA Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, three family members contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh experts advise against using unproven drugs to treat COVID-19
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%