Bangladesh Bank waives late fees for April-May DPS, savings account instalments

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 09:27 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has waived late fees for falling behind on payment of April-May instalments of DPS and other savings accounts.

It has also ordered the banks not to close the accounts for the customers’ failure to deposit the money on time.

More to follow

