Bangladesh Bank waives late fees for April-May DPS, savings account instalments
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2020 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 09:27 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has waived late fees for falling behind on payment of April-May instalments of DPS and other savings accounts.
It has also ordered the banks not to close the accounts for the customers’ failure to deposit the money on time.
More to follow
More stories
- Tk 20bn in interest subsidy for banks
- Reopening will worsen virus crisis: AH Mansur
- Focus on recovery in budget: economists
- IMF approves $732m in COVID-19 loans
- $0.2m ADB grant to fight COVID-19
- Online job postings fall 87% in April: ADB
- Millions in US relying on pandemic aid can see its end
- Law tweak to keep Kabir as BB chief
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Tanker truck drives into protesters as US cities fear another night of violent protests
- NASSA Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, three family members contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 50,000
- Former Bangladesh Television deputy DG Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Plasma therapy fails to save Dhaka University teacher from COVID-19