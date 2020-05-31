Hasina announces Tk 20bn in interest subsidy for banks in pandemic

Bangladesh reopened its economy on Sunday after a two-month virus lockdown.

The prime minster announced the incentive package during a video conference on Sunday from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

The government had promised to provide assistance to the businesses to lessen the burden of interest payment, as the economy was stalled over the past months, said Hasina.

Now, the government has decided to approve the fund, Hasina said.

More to follow