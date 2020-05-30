ADB grants Bangladesh $0.2m to fight coronavirus outbreak

The money will be spent on 134 health centres in nine city corporations and four municipalities, it said in a media statement.

It will also be used for health services that are not related to COVID-19, ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash said.

The money will come from ADB's Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund.

A part of the fund will be spent on purchase of personal protective equipment that are made following World Health Organization’s guidelines for 2,700 health workers.

Hand washing zones and temperature screening centres will also be placed in different parts of the country, according to the statement.

The Manila-based lender provided Bangladesh with an emergency fund of $500 million on May 7 and $100 million in loan on Apr 30.