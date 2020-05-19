Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19, says World Economic Forum report
>> Reuters
Published: 19 May 2020 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 12:33 PM BdST
Risk managers expect a prolonged global recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the World Economic Forum showed on Tuesday.
Two-thirds of the 347 respondents to the survey - carried out in response to the outbreak - put a lengthy contraction in the global economy top of their list of concerns for the next 18 months.
Half of risk managers expected bankruptcies and industry consolidation, the failure of industries to recover and high levels of unemployment, particularly among the young.
“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods. It has triggered an economic crisis with far-reaching implications and revealed the inadequacies of the past," said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum.
Environmental goals risk being discarded as a result of the pandemic, the report said, but governments should try to carve out a "green recovery".
"We now have a unique opportunity to use this crisis to do things differently and build back better economies that are more sustainable, resilient and inclusive," Zahidi said.
The report was compiled by the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Advisory Board together with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and Zurich Insurance Group.
Risk managers were surveyed between April 1 and 13.
- Fed chairman says recovery may ‘stretch’ through end of 2021
- Hope for huge foreign funds to cover deficit
- Online ICT training for youths begins
- Govt adds Tk 20bn to stimulus package
- England tiptoes out of lockdown
- BB announces special repo
- World economy to shrink 3.2pc: UN
- Tk 2tr ADP in the time of coronavirus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Super cyclone Amphan hurtling towards Bangladesh
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines
- Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning
- ‘My mindset during chases is simple’: Kohli gives Tamim a peek into his batting mantra