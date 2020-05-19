Home > Economy

Bangladesh approves Tk 2.05 trillion development spend for FY21

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2020 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 04:49 PM BdST

The National Economic Council has approved the annual development programme for fiscal 2020-21 with a Tk 2.05 trillion outlay, which is 6.22% more than the revised ADP for the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh will spend the funds on 1,584 projects, with the transport sector receiving the highest allocation of Tk 521.83 billion or 25.44%, according to a summary of the new ADP released by Planning Minister MA Mannan at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Separately, autonomous organisations and corporations will spend Tk 94.66 billion for 89 projects. That brings the size of the ADP to Tk 2.14 trillion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over a meeting that approved the ADP for the year starting July 1.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, Bangladesh initially announced Tk 2.02 trillion development spend, which was reduced to Tk 1.93 trillion in March.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.