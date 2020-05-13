Bangladesh plans Tk 2 trillion development budget for FY21 amid virus crisis

The Planning Commission cleared the draft in a meeting presided over by Planning Minister MA Mannan on Tuesday, Planning Secretary Md Nurul Amin said.

It will be presented at the National Economic Council meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for final approval on May 19.

Citing the draft, the secretary said the government was planning to finance Tk 1.34 trillion, or around 66 percent, from domestic sources and the rest from foreign funds.

For the health sector, the draft ADP has proposed an allocation of Tk 130.33 billion, according to a top official at the Planning Commission. The amount was around Tk 101.1 billion in the revised development budget for the current fiscal year.

The draft ADP sets aside the highest allocation for the transport sector – Tk 521.83 billion, followed by Tk 248.03 billion for the power sector and Tk 234.39 billion for education. The agriculture sector is going to get Tki 84.24 billion for development once the ADP is passed.

The allocation for autonomous organisations and corporations has been proposed at Tk 94.66 billion. It was around Tk 124 billion in the current ADP.

The original ADP for the current fiscal year was Tk 2.02 trillion in size before it was revised down to around Tk 1.93 trillion in March.

The COVID-19 crisis has put the brakes on the implementation of the ADP by the end of this fiscal year with most parts of the world, including Bangladesh, on lockdown.