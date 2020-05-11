BB puts curbs on banks’ cash dividend disbursement
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 09:13 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has barred banks from disbursing cash dividends for the year 2019 until Sept 30 to boost the fund flow in the banking system during the coronavirus outbreak.
The banks will not be allowed to disburse more than 30% dividends among shareholders: 15% cash and 15% stocks, the central bank said in a notice on Monday.
It is necessary to maintain the cash flow by strengthening the banks’ capital during the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh Bank said.
The latest move will unlock funds for the banks enabling them to lend more to businesses.
