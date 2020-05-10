25% workers paid wages from government’s coronavirus relief package
>> Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 07:00 PM BdST
Factories and industries have begun paying workers their salaries for the month of April from the government’s Tk 50 billion coronavirus relief package.
BGMEA officials said 25 percent of the factories that applied until Sunday paid up their workers while the rest will clear payment by this week.
According to the rules of the package, banks are releasing these loans with two percent in service charge.
The central bank has released Tk 27 billion to meet the demands of the banks. The rest of the money will be disbursed ‘soon’, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com.
The apparel factories have applied for a little more than Tk 30 billion to pay workers for the month of April. New applications need to be made for the salaries of May and June, he said.
Rubana Huq, the chief of the apparel exporters’ lobby BGMEA, said the banks were delaying the release of the funds, including to the factories she runs, leading to the delay in payments.
“Hopefully, all workers will get their salary for the month of April by this week,” she said.
The workers are getting paid through mobile banking, Rubana said.
A total of 1,615 organisations among 2,274 members of BGMEA have applied for loans from the relief package. BGMEA has certified all their applications.
More than 800 BKMEA member organisations applied for the credit as well.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CPD calls for emphasis on health, agriculture in FY21 budget
- Bangladesh export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic
- India inflation likely fell to a five-month low in April
- Pandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession as spending, services plunge
- Bangladesh waives penalties on late VAT payment amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Bangladesh waives penalties for late income tax returns filing during coronavirus crisis
- ADB approves $500m in loans for Bangladesh's COVID-19 response
- Bangladesh exports in free fall as pandemic triggers 85pc year-on-year drop in April
- British economy on track for biggest contraction 'in living memory'
- Coronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield