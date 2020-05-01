Govt allocates Tk 63m more, rice for the vulnerable during virus shutdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2020 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 03:30 PM BdST
The government has allocated Tk 63 million and 9,800 tonnes of rice in the seventh tranche of humanitarian assistance for the poor and unemployed amid the coronavirus crisis.
About Tk 47 million of the latest funds will be distributed as relief while the remainder will be used to buy baby food, according to the order issued by the disaster management and relief ministry on Thursday.
A total of Tk 662.7 million and 123,867 tonnes of rice has been allocated to help the poor across the country since the lockdown was enforced on Mar 26.
The deputy commissioners (DC) of all 64 districts have been directed to implement the humanitarian assistance programme and distribute the reliefs in line with the ministry’s guidelines.
The programme will prioritise areas under the jurisdiction of city corporations and municipalities as the majority of the working people live there.
People must follow the government procurement system along with all other relevant rules and regulations, including financial ones to purchase baby food.
Milk Vita powder milk purchased in accordance with the government procurement system has to be included as a relief good but it cannot be fed to children below the age of five.
Besides, dates, biscuits, fortified oil, sugar, semolina, lentils, sagu, fortified rice, water purifier tablets, nuts, quality foods and other locally purchased products have to be distributed.
The government has directed all DCs to keep accounts of the purchase of baby food for audit in future.
