CPD calls for combined efforts to ensure six-month pay for garment workers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2020 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 02:45 AM BdST
The Centre for Policy Dialogue or CPD has called for a concerted effort by all related agencies to ensure that garment workers receive wages for the next six months amid the nationwide lockdown.
The recommendation was made at a virtual seminar that discussed a way out of the current coronavirus crisis marking the seventh anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster on Thursday.
“Apparel factory workers are now in uncertainty over their jobs. The owners and the government need to address this issue… Brand buyers, owners and the government should take steps towards securing adequate income for the workers to ensure their livelihoods,” Dr Khandaker Golam Moazzam said in the keynote.
He suggested that government continue rationing rice at Tk 10 per kg and reach it to the homes of these workers. He urged the foreign buyers not to cancel orders to help the entrepreneurs ensure payment of workers and their health safety.
“We need a long-term plan if we want to protect our garment industry,” CPD Distinguished Fellow Dr Mostafizur Rahman said and recommended paying half the wage of the workers who get the minimum payment.
BGMEA Vice-President Arshad Jamal said, “We have asked all garments to pay workers their salary for the month of March. But some small factories may be failing to do it.”
