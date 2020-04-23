Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Apr 2020 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 11:11 AM BdST
The coronavirus pandemic battered Asian economies in April with social-distancing policies and business closures taking a particularly heavy toll on the region's service sector firms, surveys showed on Thursday.
The outbreak, which has infected more than 2.5 million and killed about 180,000 globally, has also continued to cripple manufacturing, shutting down factories and upending supply chains across the export-heavy region.
Asia's economic woes, seen in flash purchasing managers' indexes on Thursday, are likely to be echoed in other parts of the world with similar surveys from major European economies, such as Britain and Germany, expected to show massive contractions in their factory and services sectors.
Collapsing service sector activity presents a major concern for governments given the millions employed by banks, retailers and hospitality firms, and the threat rising unemployment poses to social stability.
Japan's services sector PMI shrank at a record pace in April, as retailers took a hit from government requests for citizens to stay home and shops to close or operate at shorter hours than usual.
"The current state of emergency will stay in place until 6 May," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
"Given Japan's lagged response relative to other parts of the world, one would expect this to be extended, meaning the harsh economic effects are likely to drag out further."
The gloomy data comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week, at which the central bank is set to sharply cut its growth forecasts and take further steps to ease corporate funding strains.
The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Services PMI plunged to 22.8, marking the lowest reading since the start of the services sector survey in September 2007. Its factory PMI fell to 43.7, its lowest since April 2009.
The pain was similar in Australia where the IHS Markit Flash Services PMI slumped to a record low 19.6. The Australia Flash Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.6 in April from 49.7 in March.
Separate data on Thursday showed South Korea's trade-reliant economy, Asia's fourth-largest, shrank at its fastest pace since 2008 as self-containment measures kept shops closed and slumping global demand hurt exports.
The International Monetary Fund said last week Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years as the health crisis takes an "unprecedented" toll on the region's service sector.
Even China, which is starting up again much earlier than other countries, will see its economy recover only slowly from its first quarterly contraction since current records began, according to a Reuters poll.
Japan will continue to suffer the economic cost of voluntary business shutdowns. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency on April 7 for seven prefectures including Tokyo.
He expanded the emergency nationwide on April 16 as the pandemic spread. The government is expected to decide during its Golden Week holiday between April 29 and May 6 whether to extend the emergency - a move many analysts see as a near certainty given the steady increase in the number of infections.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Govt rolls out Tk 1b in subsidy for farm machinery purchase
- Bangladesh seeks $1.75bn additional funds from ADB over COVID-19 crisis
- Bangladesh Bank announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
- They filed for unemployment last month. They haven’t seen a dime
- US announces $19 billion coronavirus aid for farmers, food buys for poor
- BRAC launches another Tk 150 million aid package for homeless, poor
- Bangladesh to issue 10m OMS cards to buy Tk 10 rice during virus shutdown
- Govt to distribute OMS rice through cards
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Recovered, almost: China's early patients unable to shed coronavirus
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
- Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments
- Former cabinet secretary and PSC chairman Saadat Husain dies at 73
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability
- Bangladesh to consider easing age restrictions for jobs amid virus crisis
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Garment workers protest layoffs in Dhaka's Paltan