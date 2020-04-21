Home > Economy

Bangladesh seeks $1.75bn additional funds from ADB over COVID-19 crisis

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Apr 2020 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 02:01 AM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has sought $1.75 billion in additional funding from the Asian Development Bank or ADB to shield Bangladesh’s economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He sought the assistance during a discussion with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa on the situation on Monday, the ministry said in a media release.

Kamal sought $500 million in budget aid for 2019-20 fiscal year and the rest for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Of the total amount, he sought $1 billion as budget aid.

He said the government would be able to spend $100 million more on the frontline responders in the fight against the outbreak and an extra $150 million to create jobs for those who have been left unemployed by the nationwide lockdown over the outbreak.

The minister also urged the ADB president to cut commitment fees on the money still in the pipeline after the signing of deals.

Asakawa said they would consider the requests and inform the government about its decisions, according to the media release.

The ADB had already pledged $602.3 million to help Bangladesh battle outbreak and its impact on the economy.

It announced $20 billion  funds last week for the health and financial sectors of the developing countries

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BB announces Tk 30b virus fund

Amy Berryman, who was laid off from her bartending job, near her home in New York, April 15, 2020. THE NEW YORK TIMES

They filed for unemployment. They haven’t seen a dime

A worker in a farm tractor cuts eggplant bushes due to the lack of demand in the market, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Homestead, Florida, US, April 17, 2020. REUTERS

US announces $19 billion coronavirus aid for farmers

BRAC launches another Tk 150m aid package

The food ministry began to sell subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka in an effort to help the poor during the Bangladesh-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Govt to issue 10m OMS ration cards

Stimulus package is for all: PM

OMS rice to be sold via cards

Workers wearing face masks rope a container ship at a port in Qingdao in China. Reuters

Global economy to see sharpest downturn: IMF

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.