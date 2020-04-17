Home > Economy

BRAC launches another Tk 150 million aid package for homeless, poor

BRAC has initiated the second phase of its emergency food assistance package worth Tk 150 million for 100,000 homeless and poor families to help them ride out the coronavirus shutdown.

The fund was allocated on Wednesday for the families who live under poverty line in 50 districts, the world’s largest development NGO said in a media statement.

Under the initiative, each of the families will get Tk 1,500 to buy essential food items for two weeks.

BRAC has partnered with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade or DFAT, Global Affairs Canada and BRAC Bank to initiate the second phase of cash assistance package.

In the first phase, BRAC provided similar amount of cash assistance to 100,000 homeless and poor families. 

According to a recent survey by BRAC, extreme poverty in Bangladesh has risen by 60 percentage points while 14 percent of the low income people do not have any food at home due to the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

"The survey findings show 72 percent people have lost their jobs or suffered reduced work opportunities. A loss of income has resulted in the rise of extreme poverty by 60 percentage points. Also 14 percent people have no food at home, while 29 percent have only 1-3 days’ food-reserve.” BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said.

“Two weeks have elapsed since the survey and we believe the situation has further deteriorated, that prompted us to take the initiative.”

As the markets are still open, it is the easiest way for them to collect what they need if they get the money, he added.

Asif also urged other organisations to step forward and support the poor during the shutdown.

