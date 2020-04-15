Hasina says stimulus package is for all people to weather coronavirus epidemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 08:33 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has said the government will provide stimulus package to help citizens at all levels as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the people and their finances in Bangladesh.
“We have already announced stimulus package to help the economy grow smoothly. People at all levels will get it. We have also taken steps to keep the industries and businesses running,” she said on Wednesday while receiving donations for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund via video call from the Ganabhaban.
“We will spend 3.3 percent of the GDP on this special stimulus package,” the prime minister added.
The spread of the COVID-19 virus, originating from China’s Wuhan, has caused a global turmoil, spreading into more than 200 countries in a matter of months as many nations resorted to lockdowns and speculations of economic downturn.
She suggested a coordinated effort in distributing relief materials to avoid gathering of crowds in different places.
She said, “We are distributing food going door to door at night so as not to draw crowds and so that the disease does not spread.”
“We will not tolerate any misappropriation of relief materials reserved for the poor, no matter which party they [culprits] belong to, even if my one.”
However, the premier came down on those who were “too busy” pointing out these misappropriations, but “not involved” in helping out the needy.
Such incidents occurred in “just five to six places” while the government is doing the work smoothly in around 68,000 other places, Hasina said.
She offered gratitude to the donors for giving assistance in the effort to aid the poor and extended her greetings on the Bengali New Year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Global economy in 2020 on track for sharpest downturn since 1930s: IMF
- CPD proposes Tk 300bn cash aid transfer for 19mn households in Bangladesh
- Govt creating list of citizens unemployed by coronavirus shutdown
- Hasina turns on three-phase fiscal taps to cushion Bangladesh coronavirus impact
- Asian Development Bank triples coronavirus rescue package to $20 bln
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- BB revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc
- India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling as coronavirus chokes economy
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
Most Read
- GSK, Sanofi strike deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 219 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 50
- After she contracts coronavirus, doctor says Impulse Hospital evading responsibility
- With COVID-19 symptoms, 50-year old woman says family dumped her in jungle
- Doctors, nurses of Impulse, Insaf Barakah hospitals in Dhaka contract coronavirus
- US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain
- Garment workers block Dhaka streets for back pay
- Trump halts World Health Organisation funding amid coronavirus pandemic
- India extends world's biggest lockdown, ignites protest by migrant workers