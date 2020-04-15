Hasina says stimulus package is for all people to weather coronavirus epidemic

“We have already announced stimulus package to help the economy grow smoothly. People at all levels will get it. We have also taken steps to keep the industries and businesses running,” she said on Wednesday while receiving donations for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund via video call from the Ganabhaban.

Hasina pointed out that the package was planned as a long-term measure to aid the people in recovery and growth, “We have announced the stimulus as a three-year package… to solve the present crisis and as a medium- and long-term solution for the next three fiscals.”

“We will spend 3.3 percent of the GDP on this special stimulus package,” the prime minister added.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus, originating from China’s Wuhan, has caused a global turmoil, spreading into more than 200 countries in a matter of months as many nations resorted to lockdowns and speculations of economic downturn.

“We want to keep Bangladesh safe, so we are focusing on increasing agricultural and food production while ensuring food security. Our programmes are based on that,” Hasina said.

She suggested a coordinated effort in distributing relief materials to avoid gathering of crowds in different places.

She said, “We are distributing food going door to door at night so as not to draw crowds and so that the disease does not spread.”

She also addressed the reported incidents of aid embezzlement, saying, “We are taking immediate and effective lawful measure for any misconduct during distribution of these aid materials.”

“We will not tolerate any misappropriation of relief materials reserved for the poor, no matter which party they [culprits] belong to, even if my one.”

However, the premier came down on those who were “too busy” pointing out these misappropriations, but “not involved” in helping out the needy.

“Unfortunately, many people and parties are busy criticising and blaming (others) but they are not turning up to help the people.” she said.

Such incidents occurred in “just five to six places” while the government is doing the work smoothly in around 68,000 other places, Hasina said.

She offered gratitude to the donors for giving assistance in the effort to aid the poor and extended her greetings on the Bengali New Year.