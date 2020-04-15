Home > Economy

Govt to distribute OMS rice through cards

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 10:19 PM BdST

The government will issue cards for the poor to buy rice at Tk 10 per kg under the Open Market Sale or OMS scheme.

The decision comes after suspension of the OMS programme due to crowds gathering for the rice which raised risks of coronavirus infection.

Those not registered on any food aid programme will be able to get the cards of the OMS programme, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told deputy commissioners of the 64 districts in a letter on Wednesday.

On Apr 13, the food ministry halted the special OMS initiative to maintain social distance and limit the spread of the virus.

“The rice at Tk 10 per kg has to be distributed via cards in quotas of 20kg per month or 10kg per fortnight among the poor and low-income people. The list must exclude those who are already listed on VGD and the food aid programme. The official instructions for preventing coronavirus infection must be followed,” the letter read.

According to a press release from the ministry, the government depots have enough stocks of rice.

Any misappropriation in its distribution will be dealt with stringent measures under the law, the ministry said.

Sadhan said the rice dealers will lose dealership if they get involved in unlawful activities during the distribution.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Stimulus package is for all: PM

Workers wearing face masks rope a container ship at a port in Qingdao in China. Reuters

Global economy to see sharpest downturn: IMF

Workers come to work risking infection to coronavirus, otherwise they will not be able to afford food for their families. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

3-tier plan to pull up economy

CPD proposes Tk 300bn cash transfer

Jobless being listed

A worker walks past inside the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila Jun 17, 2009. REUTERS

ADB triples virus rescue package to $20b

The food ministry began to sell subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka in an effort to help the poor during the Bangladesh-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Govt suspends Tk 10 rice sales

BB cuts interest rate on farm loans to 4pc

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.