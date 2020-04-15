Govt to distribute OMS rice through cards
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 10:19 PM BdST
The government will issue cards for the poor to buy rice at Tk 10 per kg under the Open Market Sale or OMS scheme.
The decision comes after suspension of the OMS programme due to crowds gathering for the rice which raised risks of coronavirus infection.
Those not registered on any food aid programme will be able to get the cards of the OMS programme, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told deputy commissioners of the 64 districts in a letter on Wednesday.
On Apr 13, the food ministry halted the special OMS initiative to maintain social distance and limit the spread of the virus.
“The rice at Tk 10 per kg has to be distributed via cards in quotas of 20kg per month or 10kg per fortnight among the poor and low-income people. The list must exclude those who are already listed on VGD and the food aid programme. The official instructions for preventing coronavirus infection must be followed,” the letter read.
According to a press release from the ministry, the government depots have enough stocks of rice.
Any misappropriation in its distribution will be dealt with stringent measures under the law, the ministry said.
Sadhan said the rice dealers will lose dealership if they get involved in unlawful activities during the distribution.
