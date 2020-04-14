Home > Economy

Govt creating list of citizens unemployed by coronavirus shutdown

  Shahidul Islam,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Apr 2020 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 02:28 AM BdST

The government is making a list of people left jobless due to the shutdown designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“An estimate of how many people have become unemployed due to the nationwide shutdown can be given in two or three days,” KM Ali Azam, the secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said on Monday referring to a draft list in the works.

“We are making this list based on information from our sources. We will gather information from different ministries as well.” he added.

Although this extended period of nationwide shutdown in public activities, including the halt on all sorts of transport service, began on Mar 26, the educational institutions have suspended academic activities since Mar 17.

While the majority of people left out of work in this lockdown are daily wage labourers, many private organisations, too, have cut down on staffing because of the crisis.

“The list will include unemployed people from both the formal and informal sectors,” Ali Azam told bdnews24.com. “The longer this situation will continue, the bigger the number of jobless people will get.”

According to government figures, a total of around 650 million people were engaged in work; 100 million of them in formal sector and the rest in informal.

Ali Azad said the list would be finalised a few days later as the situation is changing rapidly.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions on what needs to be done about the formal sector employees, but the government is still thinking about the jobs in the informal sector, State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian said.

Hasina announced Tk 50 billion funds for the farmers so that they can continue production despite the economic impacts of the pandemic.

To help industries cope up with the outbreak’s effects, the government also announced a Tk 720 billion bailout package.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers come to work risking infection to coronavirus, otherwise they will not be able to afford food for their families. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

3-tier plan to pull up economy

A worker walks past inside the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila Jun 17, 2009. REUTERS

ADB triples virus rescue package to $20b

The food ministry began to sell subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka in an effort to help the poor during the Bangladesh-wide shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Govt suspends Tk 10 rice sales

BB cuts interest rate on farm loans to 4pc

A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat Apr 1, 2014. REUTERS

India, Pakistan plan to restart parts of economy

Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Defaulters won’t get bailout funds

Hasina unveils Tk 50bn stimulus for farmers

BB raises lending cap

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.