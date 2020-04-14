CPD proposes Tk 300bn cash aid transfer for 19mn households in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2020 04:52 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 04:52 AM BdST
The Centre for Policy Dialogue or CPD has proposed a direct transfer of a total of Tk 300 billion in cash to 19 million households hit by the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
It made the proposal in a media call on its initial assessment of public policy interventions, and food and income security of the marginalised people on Monday.
The amount proposed by the CPD is about 1 percent of the GDP and can be distributed in monthly aid of Tk 8,000 for two months to each household. The monthly financial assistant is close to the lower poverty line, for a family of four members in current prices.
Senior Research Fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan made the keynote presentation at the media briefing on behalf of CPD’s flagship programme Independent Review of Bangladesh’s Development.
The vulnerable groups and marginalised communities are relatively more exposed to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic, but many of them do not get any social protection benefits, CPD said in a statement after the briefing.
It is necessary to bring in a comprehensive stimulus package, particularly for vulnerable households as daily wage earners and workers of informal sectors are critically suffering from the economic slowdown, it said.
The event began with introductory remarks by CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun who said ensuring transparency is a must for effectiveness of the incentive programmes announced so far.
She urged the government to come up with concrete allocation for the vulnerable groups so that they can survive during the COVID-19 crisis.
CPD Distinguished Fellow Professor Mustafizur Rahman and Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem were also present at the event and took questions from the media.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CPD proposes Tk 300bn cash aid transfer for 19mn households in Bangladesh
- Govt creating list of citizens unemployed by coronavirus shutdown
- Hasina turns on three-phase fiscal taps to cushion Bangladesh coronavirus impact
- Asian Development Bank triples coronavirus rescue package to $20 bln
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- BB revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc
- India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling as coronavirus chokes economy
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
- Bangladesh unveils Tk 50bn stimulus for farmers hit by coronavirus shutdown
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response