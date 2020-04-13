BB revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 04:27 PM BdST
The lending rate for credit under the Tk 50 billion stimulus package for farmers has been revised down to 4 percent from 5 percent.
Banks participating in the scheme will receive a refinancing benefit from Bangladesh Bank at one percent interest rate, the central bank announced on Monday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the incentive package for the agriculture sector to mitigate the impacts of a nationwide shutdown due to a coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.
Small and medium scale farmers in rural areas producing grains, fruits, flowers, fisheries, poultry farms, dairy farms will be eligible for loans from the fund, Hasina said.
"We reduced the interest rate to four percent after holding discussions with the prime minister. Everything has been done in accordance with her directive,” said Kazi Saidur Rahman, executive director of Bangladesh Bank.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling as coronavirus chokes economy
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
- Bangladesh unveils Tk 50bn stimulus for farmers hit by coronavirus shutdown
- Govt releases more rice, money for jobless as COVID-19 shutdown lengthens
- BRAC survey finds 14pc of low income people do not have food at home during shutdown
- Bangladesh seeks $700m in IMF lifeline: Nikkei
- Hasina orders seamless emergency services, supplies amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh Bank moves to enable banks to implement coronavirus bailout
- Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh