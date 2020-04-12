Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB

The borrowers who have their debts rescheduled more than three times through a special scheme for defaulters to repay will not get the bailout funds either, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday.

Only the firms that have faced damage due to the pandemic will get the bailout funds, it clarified.

Economists AB Mirza Azizul Islam and Ahsan H Mansur welcomed the guideline. Both had warned the government against giving loans to defaulters from the bailout funds.

More to follow