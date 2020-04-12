Home > Economy

Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Apr 2020 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 06:38 PM BdST

Loan defaulters will not get any money from the Tk 727.5 billion stimulus announced by the government for industries to cope up with the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The borrowers who have their debts rescheduled more than three times through a special scheme for defaulters to repay will not get the bailout funds either, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday.

Only the firms that have faced damage due to the pandemic will get the bailout funds, it clarified.

Economists AB Mirza Azizul Islam and Ahsan H Mansur welcomed the guideline. Both had warned the government against giving loans to defaulters from the bailout funds.   

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina unveils Tk 50bn stimulus for farmers

14% of low income people don’t have food: BRAC

People showing NID card to buy subsidised rice at Tk 10 per kg in Dhaka. Each customer can buy up to 5kg of rice once a week. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Govt allocates more rice, money

Bangladesh seeks IMF lifeline: Nikkei

Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

BB moves to enable banks to give big loans

PM orders unhindered emergency services

A television broadcast showing Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Mar 12, 2020. REUTERS

Virus derails Europe's clean-up from the last crisis

Export stimulus fund raised to $5bn

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.