Govt releases more rice, money for jobless as COVID-19 shutdown lengthens

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 03:03 AM BdST

The government has allocated 9,400 more tonnes of rice and additional Tk 63 million in cash as provision for the people who have been rendered jobless by a shutdown to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the money, Tk 47 million will be distributed as relief and the remainder to buy and distribute baby food.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in an order dated Thursday asked the director general of the disaster management directorate to allocate the rice and money to the deputy commissioners of all 64 districts for distribution among the jobless.

Earlier, the government allocated more than Tk 221 million and 56,567 tonnes of rice in four phases after the shutdown began on Mar 26.

On Friday, it extended the shutdown to Apr 25.

