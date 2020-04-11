Govt releases more rice, money for jobless as COVID-19 shutdown lengthens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2020 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 03:03 AM BdST
The government has allocated 9,400 more tonnes of rice and additional Tk 63 million in cash as provision for the people who have been rendered jobless by a shutdown to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.
Of the money, Tk 47 million will be distributed as relief and the remainder to buy and distribute baby food.
The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in an order dated Thursday asked the director general of the disaster management directorate to allocate the rice and money to the deputy commissioners of all 64 districts for distribution among the jobless.
Earlier, the government allocated more than Tk 221 million and 56,567 tonnes of rice in four phases after the shutdown began on Mar 26.
On Friday, it extended the shutdown to Apr 25.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BRAC survey finds 14pc of low income people do not have food at home during shutdown
- Bangladesh seeks $700m in IMF lifeline: Nikkei
- Hasina orders seamless emergency services, supplies amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh Bank moves to enable banks to implement coronavirus bailout
- Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis
- Bangladesh Bank raises export stimulus fund to $5bn to cushion coronavirus impact
- Bangladesh seeks $2.6bn coronavirus funds from foreign donors
- UK announces 21m pounds in virus funds for Bangladesh
- After hand sanitiser, Bangladesh brewer Carew & Co producing organic fertiliser
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rate for baby food import at 5pc
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh orders citizens not to go out after 6pm amid shutdown
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- US coronavirus deaths top 16,400
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- BGMEA, BKMEA decide to keep factories shut during lockdown until Apr 25
- India struggles to contain coronavirus, enforce lockdown in sprawling city slums
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- 12 Bangladeshis among foreigners infected with coronavirus in Malaysia