Govt releases more rice, money for jobless as COVID-19 shutdown lengthens

Of the money, Tk 47 million will be distributed as relief and the remainder to buy and distribute baby food.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in an order dated Thursday asked the director general of the disaster management directorate to allocate the rice and money to the deputy commissioners of all 64 districts for distribution among the jobless.

Earlier, the government allocated more than Tk 221 million and 56,567 tonnes of rice in four phases after the shutdown began on Mar 26.

On Friday, it extended the shutdown to Apr 25.