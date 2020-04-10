Hasina orders seamless emergency services, supplies amid coronavirus crisis

The instruction was forwarded through a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

With the country going through an extensive shutdown since Mar 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak, keeping the supply of emergency equipment, services and other necessities smooth is crucial to maintain stability.

The following services will run as usual as per the letter:

 Electricity, water, gas, fire services, cleaning services, telephone, internet and transports & workers associated with these services.

 Transports carrying medical equipment, medicines and associated workers.

 Transports carrying daily necessities, food products, milk, dairy products and livestock food and associated workers.

 Transport carrying Agricultural goods, fertilisers, insecticides, fuel and associated workers.

 Workers and vehicles linked to transportation and production of agricultural goods, fisheries and livestock, dairy products, and other basic goods required for living.