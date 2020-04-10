Home > Economy

Hasina orders seamless emergency services, supplies amid coronavirus crisis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Apr 2020 01:36 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 01:36 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered providers of emergency services and supplies to keep their work uninterrupted amid the growing threat of the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.

The instruction was forwarded through a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

With the country going through an extensive shutdown since Mar 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak, keeping the supply of emergency equipment, services and other necessities smooth is crucial to maintain stability.

The following services will run as usual as per the letter:

 Electricity, water, gas, fire services, cleaning services, telephone, internet and transports & workers associated with these services.

 Transports carrying medical equipment, medicines and associated workers.

 Transports carrying daily necessities, food products, milk, dairy products and livestock food and associated workers.

 Transport carrying Agricultural goods, fertilisers, insecticides, fuel and associated workers.

 Workers and vehicles linked to transportation and production of agricultural goods, fisheries and livestock, dairy products, and other basic goods required for living.

