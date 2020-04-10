Hasina orders seamless emergency services, supplies amid coronavirus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 01:36 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 01:36 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered providers of emergency services and supplies to keep their work uninterrupted amid the growing threat of the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.
The instruction was forwarded through a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.
With the country going through an extensive shutdown since Mar 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak, keeping the supply of emergency equipment, services and other necessities smooth is crucial to maintain stability.
The following services will run as usual as per the letter:
Electricity, water, gas, fire services, cleaning services, telephone, internet and transports & workers associated with these services.
Transports carrying medical equipment, medicines and associated workers.
Transports carrying daily necessities, food products, milk, dairy products and livestock food and associated workers.
Transport carrying Agricultural goods, fertilisers, insecticides, fuel and associated workers.
Workers and vehicles linked to transportation and production of agricultural goods, fisheries and livestock, dairy products, and other basic goods required for living.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Bank moves to enable banks to implement coronavirus bailout
- Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis
- Bangladesh Bank raises export stimulus fund to $5bn to cushion coronavirus impact
- Bangladesh seeks $2.6bn coronavirus funds from foreign donors
- UK announces 21m pounds in virus funds for Bangladesh
- After hand sanitiser, Bangladesh brewer Carew & Co producing organic fertiliser
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rate for baby food import at 5pc
- Govt to start selling Tk 10 rice in locked-down Dhaka
- World Bank fast-tracks $100m loan for Bangladesh in COVID-19 fight
- Bangladesh economy expected to remain strong: ADB
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Global coronavirus battle rages on amid ‘glimmers of hope’
- Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shocks doctors as New York toll hits new high
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Top Narayanganj officials fighting COVID-19 outbreak go into quarantine