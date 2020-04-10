Bangladesh seeks $700m in IMF lifeline: Nikkei
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 06:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 06:26 PM BdST
Bangladesh is seeking $700 million in financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund after rolling out its biggest-ever stimulus package to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, Tokyo-based Nikkei Asian Review reports.
"We are currently assessing the government's request to the IMF for emergency financing,” Ragnar Gudmundsson, the fund's representative in Dhaka, told the Nikkei Asian Review.
The plea coincides with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement on Sunday of a $9 billion stimulus package, equal to 2.5% of gross domestic product, aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the lockdown induced by the coronavirus outbreak.
