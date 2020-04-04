Bangladesh Bank caps lending rate for baby food import at 5pc
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 09:09 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank has capped the lending rate to import baby food at 5 percent as part of efforts to control prices amid a coronavirus pandemic.
The ceiling will remain effective until June 30, the central bank said in a notice on Saturday.
It cited the heightened demand for baby food in both international and domestic markets due to the pandemic that has shattered global economy, squeezing production and supply chains heavily and leaving a vast number of people jobless.
The importers must ensure that the imported baby food is free from the virus, the central bank added.
It had already capped lending rates on all loans, except those on credit cards, at 9 percent.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt to start selling Tk 10 rice in locked-down Dhaka
- World Bank fast-tracks $100m loan for Bangladesh in COVID-19 fight
- Bangladesh economy expected to remain strong: ADB
- BRAC to help 100,000 homeless, poor families amid coronavirus shutdown
- Coronavirus pandemic hits Bangladesh remittance stream hard
- Why the global recession could last a long time
- Bangladesh will extend Tk 50bn coronavirus relief package to exporters as bank credit
- Bangladesh gets $350m in WB funds for Rohingyas, local communities in Cox’s Bazar
- Hasina urges citizens to prepare for economic pain
- Garment workers count days in fear and uncertainty
Most Read
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- Death tolls jump in US virus hot spots of New York, Louisiana
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend