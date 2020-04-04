Bangladesh Bank caps lending rate for baby food import at 5pc

The ceiling will remain effective until June 30, the central bank said in a notice on Saturday.

It cited the heightened demand for baby food in both international and domestic markets due to the pandemic that has shattered global economy, squeezing production and supply chains heavily and leaving a vast number of people jobless.

The importers must ensure that the imported baby food is free from the virus, the central bank added.

It had already capped lending rates on all loans, except those on credit cards, at 9 percent.