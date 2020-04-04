Home > Economy

Bangladesh Bank caps lending rate for baby food import at 5pc

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2020 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 09:09 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Bank has capped the lending rate to import baby food at 5 percent as part of efforts to control prices amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The ceiling will remain effective until June 30, the central bank said in a notice on Saturday.

It cited the heightened demand for baby food in both international and domestic markets due to the pandemic that has shattered global economy, squeezing production and supply chains heavily and leaving a vast number of people jobless.

The importers must ensure that the imported baby food is free from the virus, the central bank added.

It had already capped lending rates on all loans, except those on credit cards, at 9 percent.

