BRAC to help 100,000 homeless, poor families amid coronavirus shutdown

Each of the families will get Tk 1,500, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said on Thursday.

“We have identified a total of 100,000 families who are homeless, or ultra-poor or depend on labour. We will provide cash assistance to them so that they can get by for next two weeks,” he said.

As the markets are still open, it is the easiest way for them to collect what they need if they get the money, he said.

BRAC estimated that a four-member family needs Tk 750 for essential food commodities for a week, Asif explained.

He emphasised coordination with the government for proper distribution of the funds so that some families do not get help from both the government and the NGO.

“We need to see to that. Deputy commissioners and mayors are cooperating with us,” he said.

Asif also urged other organisations to step forward and support the poor during the shutdown.