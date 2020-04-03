Home > Economy

BRAC to help 100,000 homeless, poor families amid coronavirus shutdown

  Staff Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Apr 2020 05:10 AM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 05:10 AM BdST

BRAC has announced cash aid for 100,000 homeless, poor families to help them ride out the coronavirus shutdown that has seen their income stream dry up.

Each of the families will get Tk 1,500, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said on Thursday.

“We have identified a total of 100,000 families who are homeless, or ultra-poor or depend on labour. We will provide cash assistance to them so that they can get by for next two weeks,” he said.

As the markets are still open, it is the easiest way for them to collect what they need if they get the money, he said.

BRAC estimated that a four-member family needs Tk 750 for essential food commodities for a week, Asif explained.

He emphasised coordination with the government for proper distribution of the funds so that some families do not get help from both the government and the NGO.

“We need to see to that. Deputy commissioners and mayors are cooperating with us,” he said.

Asif also urged other organisations to step forward and support the poor during the shutdown.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus hits remittance stream

Having waited for a long time for some relief, a frustrated woman sits on Hatirjheel road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

BRAC to help 100,000 families

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, US, Mar 19, 2019. REUTERS

Why the global recession could last a long time

Tk 50bn bailout only in bank loans

Bangladesh gets $350m from WB for Rohingyas

Anxiety among garment workers

FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers in protective gear make their way while they disinfect buildings downtown, following the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS

India looks to China for protective health gear

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020. Reuters

Developing nations need $2.5tr: UN

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.