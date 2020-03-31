Hasina urges citizens to prepare for economic pain

Hasina urged those associated with food production to make sure no lands or ponds remain uncultivated so that Bangladesh can meet the country’s demand and help out other nations.

The prime minister gave this instruction in a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday while providing directives to the deputy commissioners and field-level officials on preventing the pandemic.

“We can see what’s happening. But another shock will follow. The whole world is at a standstill. Economic activities have been halted. A massive global economic crisis may occur. We have to think about facing it from now and plan ahead,” she said.

Though Bangladesh has enough food in stock, she called for efforts to keep the production going. “Make sure every inch of land is cultivated and no ponds remain idle. If we keep this up, we can meet the demand of our country and also help out other countries if needed. We have that ability.”

Hasina also urged the people to take initiatives saying: “Whoever has land, no matter how little it is, must grow some crops, whatever you can, because we have to take the initiatives to ensure food for all.”