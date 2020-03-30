Home > Economy

Food aid for urban poor, too, as coronavirus shutdown leaves them with no job

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2020 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 11:19 PM BdST

The government will provide the poor in the municipalities and metropolitans with food assistance as they are now in a jobless state amid the nationwide shutdown to stem a coronavirus outbreak.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman made the announcement in a video conference with officials on Monday as the government had already started distributed rice and money among the poor in the rural areas.      

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday ordered officials to make lists of people from the working class who now cannot live hand to mouth during the shutdown.

Enamur said the government took the decision to include the urban poor in the lists because many MPs and ministers had complained they had not been receiving aid for distribution in municipality and metropolitan areas.

আজকে করোনাভাইরাস পরিস্থিতিতে সারা বিশ্বের মধ্যে সবচেয়ে ভালো অবস্থান রয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। এজন্য আমরা মহান আল্লাহ রাব্বুল...

Posted by Enamur Rahman MP on Monday, 30 March 2020

The government had allocated 24,700 tonnes rice and Tk 75.8 million for assistance of the poor after the announcement of the shutdown on Mar 24, according to the state minister. 

“We allocated 6,500 tonnes of rice and Tk 13.1 million again after the deputy commissioners said on Mar 28 that the first allocations were running out,” he said.

More rice and money will be given if needed, he added.

“I hope coronavirus will go away within Apr 4, the last day of the shutdown, and everything will return to normalcy,” Enamur said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, US, Mar 19, 2019. REUTERS

US stimulus package may not be big enough

Pandemic hits flow of foreign funds

Tk 98.1m, rice for the poor

Bangladesh gets $300,000 in virus aid from ADB

A trader wearing protective hand gloves counts Indian currency notes at a market during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kochi, India, Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

India cuts rates as distress mounts across S Asia

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India Nov 25, 2015. REUTERS

Banks consider closing most branches in India

Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund

BB steps in to boost money flow

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.