Home > Economy

Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2020 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 08:00 PM BdST

Sheikh Hasina has announced a Tk 50 billion package for workers employed in the export industries to help factory owners cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

The fund can be used only for paying wages and allowances to the workers and other employees, the prime minister in her televised address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

“Our production and exports can be impacted. Therefore, we took some emergency measures,” said Hasina.

Bangladesh Bank already took some business-friendly initiatives, including the decision not to declare any customer a loan defaulter until June, she said.

“Many people became unemployed because of the coronavirus epidemic. We need to stand beside them. Members of the lower income groups will receive assistance in their own villages under the programme ‘Ghore Fera’. Homeless and landless people will get free housing, food for six months and cash incentive,” Hasina said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BB steps in to boost money flow

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. Reuters

IMF sees recession recovery in 2021

File photo

BB conspiracy charges against RCBC dismissed

A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Rich world pumps aid to fight virus

A worker sprays disinfectant at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), which is closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak spreading in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

ADB announces $6.5bn in virus funds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, Apr 8, 2019. REUTERS

WB adds $2bn to coronavirus funds

Passersby wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Reuters

Global recession almost inevitable

German Chancellor Angela Merkel chairs a meeting with the heads of associations of the German economy and the trade unions on the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus puts German economy on 'red alert'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.