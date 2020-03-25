Hasina announces Tk 50bn in virus fund for worker wages

The fund can be used only for paying wages and allowances to the workers and other employees, the prime minister in her televised address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

“Our production and exports can be impacted. Therefore, we took some emergency measures,” said Hasina.

Bangladesh Bank already took some business-friendly initiatives, including the decision not to declare any customer a loan defaulter until June, she said.

“Many people became unemployed because of the coronavirus epidemic. We need to stand beside them. Members of the lower income groups will receive assistance in their own villages under the programme ‘Ghore Fera’. Homeless and landless people will get free housing, food for six months and cash incentive,” Hasina said.