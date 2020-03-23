Home > Economy

Bangladesh Bank steps in to boost liquidity amid coronavirus outbreak

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 08:55 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has decided to cut repo rate to 5.75 percent from 6 percent as part of efforts to boost liquidity amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank announced the decision in a circular on Monday as fears of further spread of the outbreak mounted with six new cases.

