Bangladesh Bank steps in to boost liquidity amid coronavirus outbreak
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 08:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has decided to cut repo rate to 5.75 percent from 6 percent as part of efforts to boost liquidity amid a coronavirus pandemic.
The central bank announced the decision in a circular on Monday as fears of further spread of the outbreak mounted with six new cases.
WARNING:
