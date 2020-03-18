Home > Economy

ADB announces $6.5 billion in response to coronavirus pandemic

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Mar 2020 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 05:00 PM BdST

The Asian Development Bank has announced a $6.5 billion initial package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic has become a major global crisis. It requires forceful action at national, regional, and global levels,” ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With our developing member countries, we are formulating an aggressive set of actions to combat the pandemic; to protect the poor, the vulnerable, and wider populations across the region; and to ensure economies will rebound as swiftly as possible. Based on close dialogue with our members and peer institutions, we are deploying this $6.5 billion rescue package to meet the immediate needs of our members.”

Asawaka said: “ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants, on top of the $6.5 billion package.”

The initial package includes approximately $3.6 billion in sovereign operations for a range of responses to the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, and $1.6 billion in non-sovereign operations for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, domestic and regional trade, and firms directly impacted.

ADB will also mobilise about $1 billion in concessional resources through reallocations from ongoing projects and assessing possible needs for contingencies. ADB will make available $40 million in technical assistance and quick-disbursing grants.

Since its first COVID-19 response on Feb 7, ADB has provided more than $225 million to meet urgent needs of both governments and businesses in member countries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, Apr 8, 2019. REUTERS

WB adds $2bn to coronavirus funds

Passersby wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2020. Reuters

Global recession almost inevitable

German Chancellor Angela Merkel chairs a meeting with the heads of associations of the German economy and the trade unions on the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus puts German economy on 'red alert'

Coronavirus: Bangladesh to get $100m in WB funds  

€360m deal signed with ADB for road corridor  

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. Reuters

UK pledges $39bn to protect economy

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the 2018 annual report of the ECB in Strasbourg, France, Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

ECB urges EU governments to fight virus

President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), left, and Sen Roy Blunt (R-Mo) as he visits the Capitol on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Trump and lawmakers raced on Tuesday to negotiate an emergency relief package to bolster an economy battered by the coronavirus crisis, with lawmakers and administration officials expressing optimism for a deal despite partisan divisions about what should be included. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Talks begin on plan to bolster US economy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.