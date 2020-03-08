Bangladesh may lose as much as $3bn to coronavirus outbreak in worst scenario: ADB
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 02:42 AM BdST
Bangladesh may lose up to $3.021 billion if the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe turns to the worst, the Asian Development Bank says.
The loss will be $8 million in the best scenario and $16 million, or 0.01 percent of the GDP, if it ends moderately, according to a new analysis by the ADB.
The spread of the deadly virus will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels leading to sharp declines domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects, the Asian lender said on Friday.
“The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain,” it said.
The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent of GDP.
In a moderate scenario, where precautionary behaviours and restrictions such as travel bans start easing three months after the outbreak intensified and restrictions were imposed in late January, global losses could reach $156 billion, or 0.2 percrnt of global GDP, according to the analysis.
China would account for $103 billion of those losses—or 0.8 percent of its GDP, the ADB said.
The rest of developing Asia would lose $22 billion, or 0.2 percent of its GDP, it added.
“There are many uncertainties about COVID-19, including its economic impact,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. “This requires the use of multiple scenarios to provide a clearer picture of potential losses. We hope this analysis can support governments as they prepare clear and decisive responses to mitigate the human and economic impacts of this outbreak.”
“ADB stands ready to provide further support to its developing members in their efforts to respond to the adverse impact of COVID-19. ADB will use appropriate means to address the identified needs including through existing and new financial assistance, emergency assistance lending, policy-based lending, private sector investment, and knowledge and technical assistance,” the Manila-based lender said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A global outbreak is fuelling the backlash to globalisation
- India’s top court allows trade in cryptocurrency, quashes central bank’s curbs
- Fed slashes interest rates in emergency move
- HC raises question on the legality of 9% interest rate
- China’s coronavirus freeze threatens the global economy
- Economic group warns that virus could significantly slow global growth
- Bangladesh forex reserves cross $33bn again as incentives boost remittance
- Why a coronavirus recession would be so hard to contain
- India seeks sourcing alternatives as coronavirus hits China's supply chain
- Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
Most Read
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, six other countries over coronavirus
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home, mother burnt
- As death toll mounts, governments point fingers over coronavirus
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- ‘The only choice is to wait for death’
- About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses
- Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay - police
- Three senior members of Saudi royal family are detained
- Hasina joins Joy Bangla Concert ahead of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary