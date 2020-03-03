Home > Economy

Fed slashes interest rates in emergency move

>> Jeanna Smialek, The New York Times

Published: 03 Mar 2020 11:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 11:57 PM BdST

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates Tuesday as fears about the economic fallout of the coronavirus continued to mount, announcing its biggest single cut since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

“The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” the Fed said. “In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate.”

The statement on the vote, which was unanimous, also pledged that the Fed “is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

Rates are now set in a range of 1% to 1.25%. Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chairman, was scheduled to hold a news conference later Tuesday in Washington, the central bank said.

The move came as economists around the globe were sharply downgrading their economic growth expectations for the year as the coronavirus spreads, idling factories, curtailing travel and quarantining workers. Investors, increasingly nervous that the fallout could plunge the global economy into a recession, looked to central banks, first among them the Fed, to respond decisively to the building threat.

US stocks rallied after the Fed said it would cut interest rates. The S&P 500 spiked more than 1% immediately after the cut was announced, turning around a downbeat start to the trading day after a statement from the Group of 7 finance ministers and central bankers did not suggest imminent action.

Emergency rate cuts are not without precedent. The Fed’s move Tuesday echoed a 50-basis-point rate cut it made in October 2008 as markets melted down in the wake of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and another it made earlier that year.

But this time, the central bank moved preemptively — trying to get ahead of the economic problem, rather than waiting until the fallout was more fully realised.

This cut leaves the central bank with limited room to lower rates further should the economy run into danger. Going into the 2007 to 2009 recession, the Fed cut rates from above 5%. Now it will have just four quarter-point moves left at its disposal.

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

9% interest rate: HC raises question

Drivers in tuk-tuks search for customers in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 26, 2020. Tourism in Thailand has plummeted because of the coronavirus epidemic in China. The New York Times

China’s coronavirus freeze threatens the global economy

A foreman wearing a face mask works as a cargo ship docks at a container terminal of Qingdao port in Shandong province, China while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Virus could significantly slow global growth: OECD

Forex reserves cross $33bn again

A person walks through Hong Kong International Airport on Feb 14, 2020. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, the world’s biggest companies have begun painting a bleak picture of broken supply chains, disrupted manufacturing, empty stores and flagging demand for their wares. The New York Times

Why a recession would be hard to contain

US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they arrive for a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS

India seeking sourcing alternatives to China

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday morning, Feb 28, 2020. Panic in the stock market over the spreading coronavirus continued into a seventh day on Friday, with shares in the United States tumbling following steep declines in Asia and Europe. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Virus fears ripple across global economy

FILE -- The Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif, Feb 6, 2020. As Beijing tries to jump-start an economy hobbled by the coronavirus, one of the biggest obstacles lies in the country’s half-paralyzed logistics industry. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Virus disrupts China’s shipping trade

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.