Economic group warns that virus could significantly slow global growth

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that if the outbreak sweeps through the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America, global growth could fall to just 1.5% in 2020, far less than the 3% it projected before the virus surfaced.

“This scenario would put Japan and Europe in recession, and the U.S. close to zero,” Laurence Boone, the organization’s chief economist, told reporters during a conference call Monday.

She added, “This is not a worst-case scenario.” The effect could be even more dire if the outbreak spreads beyond Asia, Europe and the United States and into the southern hemisphere, she said.

Even if the outbreak is mild and mostly contained outside China — the OECD’s expected scenario — global growth could be lowered about half a percentage point relative to previous forecasts, according to an update the group released Monday titled, “Coronavirus: The World Economy at Risk.”

The spread of the coronavirus outside China has sent markets reeling as investors anticipate painful economic fallout. Economists across Wall Street revised their 2020 outlook downward, with some predicting a global recession if things get bad enough.

Analysts from the OECD, a forum of 36 countries meant to foster cooperation and trade, stopped short of forecasting an all-out global downturn. But they stressed that there was potential for the economic effect to become much worse and said that governments should already be pouring resources into health care and taking measures to support businesses hit by slumping sales.

Outbreaks in China, Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea have already closed many factories and slowed or halted tourism.

Central banks have signalled that they stand ready to act, and investors have begun looking to the Federal Reserve and its global counterparts for relief.

Boone said that she welcomed expressions of resolve by central banks but that the onus was also on governments.

The French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said Monday the government would “unlock whatever it takes” to help French companies. “We will show complete solidarity vis-à-vis all contractors that today are on the front line,” he said.

