Home > Economy

Bangladesh forex reserves cross $33bn again as incentives boost remittance

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম

Published: 02 Mar 2020 04:32 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 04:32 AM BdST

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed the $33 billion for the first time after two and a half years with government incentives driving remittance inflow.

The Bangladesh Bank’s foreign currency reserves reached the mark on Sunday despite falling exports.

The reserves hit a record high of $33.65 billion two months after crossing the $33 billion mark in 2017.

Besides the rise in remittance inflow, analyst Ahsan H Mansur said a drop in import due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and beyond has factored in the reserves reaching the mark.

The outbreak will affect remittances as well if it spreads further in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, he warned.

Bangladeshi migrant workers sent home around $12.5 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, with about $1.5 billion of the figure in February.

The remittance inflow in the July-February period is 20 percent higher than the amount received by the country the same period last fiscal year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A person walks through Hong Kong International Airport on Feb 14, 2020. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, the world’s biggest companies have begun painting a bleak picture of broken supply chains, disrupted manufacturing, empty stores and flagging demand for their wares. The New York Times

Why a recession would be hard to contain

US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they arrive for a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS

India seeking sourcing alternatives to China

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday morning, Feb 28, 2020. Panic in the stock market over the spreading coronavirus continued into a seventh day on Friday, with shares in the United States tumbling following steep declines in Asia and Europe. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Virus fears ripple across global economy

FILE -- The Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif, Feb 6, 2020. As Beijing tries to jump-start an economy hobbled by the coronavirus, one of the biggest obstacles lies in the country’s half-paralyzed logistics industry. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Virus disrupts China’s shipping trade

Bank closure simply rumours: BB

FILE -- Some pedestrians wear masks in the China Town area of Queens, Jan. 29, 2020. Americans should brace for the likelihood that the coronavirus will spread to communities in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)

Virus and the coming apart of globalisation

A two-day regional conference on enhancing energy cooperation kicks off at the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Power grid: BIMSTEC talks work strategy

BB caps lending rates at 9pc

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.