Bangladesh forex reserves cross $33bn again as incentives boost remittance
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 02 Mar 2020 04:32 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 04:32 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed the $33 billion for the first time after two and a half years with government incentives driving remittance inflow.
The Bangladesh Bank’s foreign currency reserves reached the mark on Sunday despite falling exports.
The reserves hit a record high of $33.65 billion two months after crossing the $33 billion mark in 2017.
The outbreak will affect remittances as well if it spreads further in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, he warned.
Bangladeshi migrant workers sent home around $12.5 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, with about $1.5 billion of the figure in February.
The remittance inflow in the July-February period is 20 percent higher than the amount received by the country the same period last fiscal year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Why a coronavirus recession would be so hard to contain
- India seeks sourcing alternatives as coronavirus hits China's supply chain
- Coronavirus fears reverberate across global economy
- Virus disrupts China’s shipping, and world ports feel effect
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- Spread of virus could hasten the great coming apart of globalisation
- Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America
- BIMSTEC experts begin outlining regional power grid strategy
- Bangladesh Bank issues circular capping lending rates at 9pc from Apr 1
- Momen urges Malaysian minister to reopen labour market to Bangladeshis
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Gatherings banned, travel restricted as coronavirus cases grow worldwide
- Washington state declares emergency amid coronavirus death, illnesses at nursing facility
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Woman burnt in Eskaton garage fire succumbs to injuries as death toll rises to four
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to their biggest ODI win against Zimbabwe
- First coronavirus death in US reported in Washington state
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens