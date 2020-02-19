Nepal expects to start exporting power to Bangladesh after five years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2020 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 03:07 AM BdST
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has said it will take at least five years for his country to supply electricity to Bangladesh.
Gyawali, speaking to the media after a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen during his Dhaka visit on Tuesday, said they discussed energy cooperation.
Bangladesh had signed memorandums of understanding with Nepal and an Indian company, GMR Energy, to import 500MW power through a cross-country grid.
The two foreign ministers said they also discussed connectivity, trade, tourism and ways to tackle the effects of climate change.
“We agreed on almost all the issues,” Momen said.
Gyawali expressed his country’s interest to use Syedpur Airport in northern Bangladesh and Mongla Port in the south, according to Momen.
For better connectivity with Nepal, Bangladesh discussed with India a route via Chilahati, he said.
Gyawali also spoke at the event, a discussion, organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International Strategic Studies.
