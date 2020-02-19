Home > Economy

Nepal expects to start exporting power to Bangladesh after five years

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2020 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 03:07 AM BdST

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has said it will take at least five years for his country to supply electricity to Bangladesh.

Gyawali, speaking to the media after a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen during his Dhaka visit on Tuesday, said they discussed energy cooperation.

Bangladesh had signed memorandums of understanding with Nepal and an Indian company, GMR Energy, to import 500MW power through a cross-country grid.

He said it would take five to six years for GMR to complete the hydropower project since it was relatively a big one.

The two foreign ministers said they also discussed connectivity, trade, tourism and ways to tackle the effects of climate change.

“We agreed on almost all the issues,” Momen said.

Gyawali expressed his country’s interest to use Syedpur Airport in northern Bangladesh and Mongla Port in the south, according to Momen.

At another event, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wholeheartedly wants strengthening of relations with Nepal.

For better connectivity with Nepal, Bangladesh discussed with India a route via Chilahati, he said.

Gyawali also spoke at the event, a discussion, organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International Strategic Studies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

ADB signs $170m for capital market reforms

Iran’s economy is bleak

Kidney dialysis centres to be set up in all districts

4 state-owned banks to go public

Savings certificates: Govt ‘paying the price’

Foreigners dodge Tk120bn in taxes a year: TIB

Govt to use surplus funds of self-governed agencies

A foreman wearing a face mask works as a cargo ship docks at a container terminal of Qingdao port in Shandong province, China while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Coronavirus is a greater menace than SARS

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.