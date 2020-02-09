Home > Economy

Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 03:16 PM BdST

The government is planning to offload the shares of four state-owned commercial banks by September in a bid to boost the stock market, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.

He made the revelation after a meeting with stakeholders of state-owned commercial banks at the Secretariat on Sunday.

According to the minister, the four banks set to be listed on the stock exchange are BDBL, Agrani, Janata and Sonali. 

The government has formed a committee which includes a representative from each of the four banks. The ICB will coordinate with the panel during the process.

The government will also divest 25 percent shares of the already listed Rupali Bank, up from 10 percent, said Kamal.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

4 state-owned banks to go public

Savings certificates: Govt ‘paying the price’

Foreigners dodge Tk120bn in taxes a year: TIB

Govt to use surplus funds of self-governed agencies

A foreman wearing a face mask works as a cargo ship docks at a container terminal of Qingdao port in Shandong province, China while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Coronavirus is a greater menace than SARS

BB allows $10,000 without declaration

A woman walks through an empty shopping mall in Beijing, Feb 1, 2020. The New York Times.

Coronavirus is a greater menace than SARS

A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

China virus may help Bangladesh exports

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.