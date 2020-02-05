Foreign workers in Bangladesh dodge Tk 120bn in annual taxes: TIB
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2020 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 04:33 PM BdST
Foreign nationals working in Bangladesh are evading about Tk 120 billion in taxes annually, a new report by Transparency International Bangladesh has found.
The anti-graft organisation revealed the findings at a media briefing at its offices in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.
At present, there are about 250,000 foreigners living in the country legally or otherwise, according to TIB.
But the study, based on interviews with officials at private and public institutions along with reports published by research organisations and the media, found that foreign employees are under-reporting their income to dodge taxes.
The findings outlined in the report cover a period of over a year between April 2018 and Dec 2019 but no survey was conducted for the study, the TIB said.
