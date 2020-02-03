Home > Economy

BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration

Published: 03 Feb 2020 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2020 06:59 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has doubled the limit on foreign currency that travellers can bring into the country without declaration to the customs authority to $10,000 or its equivalent.

The central bank announced the move in a circular released on Monday.

"Foreign currency so brought in is permissible to be taken out while proceeding abroad by the concerned person," it said.

Bangladesh Bank previously allowed incoming passengers to bring in $5,000 or its equivalent without declaration.

