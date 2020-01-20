State companies allowed to deposit up to 50% of surplus funds in private banks

The finance ministry’s Financial Institutions Division issued a notice on Monday, saying the decision will help commercial banks lower lending rates to a single digit

State-owned companies will receive a maximum interest rate of 6 percent on deposits, according to the notice. On the other hand, the companies will receive 5.5 percent interest rate on deposits in state-owned banks.

The government made the decision as it aims to boost private investment and keep up the pace of economic growth, according to the statement.