New ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa assumes office
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 01:25 PM BdST
Masatsugu Asakawa has assumed office as the 10th president of the Asian Development Bank or ADB on Friday.
"I am honoured to assume the role of ADB President and to begin working in close cooperation with our 68 members. ADB has been a trusted partner of the region for more than half a century, supporting strong growth that has improved the lives of people across Asia and the Pacific. I will strive to ensure ADB remains the preferred choice of its clients and partners," Asakawa said in a statement.
Asakawa succeeds Takehiko Nakao, who stepped down on Jan 16.
In a career spanning close to four decades, Asakawa has held a range of senior positions at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, including vice minister of finance for international affairs, and gained diverse professional experience in development policy, foreign exchange markets, and international tax policy.
He served as finance deputy for the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting in Fukuoka, Japan.
Asakawa had frequent engagement with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, including as Chair of the Committee on Fiscal Affairs from 2011 to 2016.
His extensive international experience includes service as chief adviser to ADB President Kimimasa Tarumizu between 1989 and 1992, during which period he spearheaded the creation of a new office in ADB focused on strategic planning.
“I am thrilled to be in Manila, where I will dedicate myself to ADB members in the region and beyond, while listening carefully to their voices. With the expertise of ADB staff, and by further enhancing its effectiveness and efficiency, I am confident that ADB can stand up to the challenges that the region faces. I pledge to do my best to achieve a more prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific,” Asakawa said.
Asakawa served as a visiting professor at the University of Tokyo from 2012 to 2015 and at Saitama University from 2006 to 2009.
He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tokyo in 1981 and MPA from Princeton University in 1985.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China renews its ‘Belt and Road’ push for global sway
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- IFC advises building competitive sectors to diversify Bangladesh export nasket
- Bangabandhu railway bridge cost overshoots budget by Tk 30 billion
- Bangladesh saw cost of living rise by 6.5pc in 2019: CAB
- Hasina hopes banks will slash lending rates to maximum 9%
- Bangladesh seeks to send 750,000 workers abroad in 2020
- Private sector credit growth ‘worryingly’ drops below 10pc
- Jute mill workers end protests after govt promises payment on wage scale
- Titas system loss rises five folds to Tk 7.7 billion in 2018-19, raises eyebrows
Most Read
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour
- EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls
- Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death
- Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities