Jute mill workers end protests after govt promises payment on wage scale

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian held a meeting with leaders of Patkol Sramik League, and state-owned Jute Mill CBA, Non-CBA Movement Council in Dhaka on Thursday night.

Gazi told the workers’ leaders that the jute mill workers would be given payslip in line with the National Wage Scale 2015 within 15 days, according to Saikat Chandra Haldar, a spokesman for the ministry.

Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation then issued an order confirming the minister’s decision.

The protesters, who had been on a second spell of hunger strike since Dec 29 in Khulna and Rajshahi, later withdrew from the demonstrations.

They had postponed a similar strike until Dec 22 after the government had told them that their demands would be met.

Workers of at least 11 government jute mills in Rajshahi, Khulna and Narsingdi launched the fresh protests as the demands were not met within the deadline they set.

The other demands of their 11-point charter include cancellation of public-private partnership in the jute mills, investment to purchase raw jute, and clearance of dues of retired workers.