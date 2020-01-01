Private banks can offer 6% interest on deposit, finance minister says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2020 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 09:09 PM BdST
The authorities will fix a higher ceiling of deposit interest rates for private banks than that for NCBs so that customers do not lean towards the state-owned banks, AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.
The nationalised commercial banks or NCBs will be able to offer up to 5.5 percent interest on deposits while the ceiling will be 6 percent for the private ones, the finance minister told reporters. He spoke to the media after a meeting of the cabinet committee on government purchase at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The banks had been scheduled to implement new lending rate ceiling for the manufacturing sector at 9 percent and deposit interest rate ceiling at 6 percent from the first day of the year.
But after a meeting on Monday night, the finance minister said the new rates will be effective for all sectors bar credit cards from Apr 1.
On Wednesday, Kamal said they changed the decision on the sectors following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The new date to implement the new rates was set following a request from the bankers who sought time so that some of both short-term and long-term deposits with more than 6 percent interests can mature, according to the finance minister.
Speaking about deposit interest rates, he said, “If the deposit interest rate is fixed at 6 percent for all banks, everyone will keep money in the government banks. So, we are keeping a 0.5 percentage point gap between the interest rates of the government and private banks.”
He said the bankers must cooperate to implement the new rates now as they will not face any loss by receiving 9 percent interest on loans after giving maximum 6 percent interest on deposits.
“The government is stricter than before because they [bankers] had not done it [follow government call for lowering lending rates] previously,” Kamal said.
“So, we will wait this time, but (they) must implement the rates,” he added.
The new rates will bolster industrialisation and trade besides cutting default loans, the minister believes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cabinet approves draft law allowing multiple power tariff revisions in a year
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- Bangladesh Bank caps manufacturing sector lending rates at 9 percent
- Bhasan Char housing project for Rohingya exceeds budget target by Tk 7.83 billion
- Bangladesh poverty rate down to 20.5% in 2019 fiscal
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- Govt clears scrapped proposal to purchase machine-readable passports
- Bangladesh mulls more underwater tunnels instead of bridges after Karnaphuli
- Drop in export earnings raises Bangladesh trade deficit despite fall in import payments
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- Bangladesh appoints Nahida Sobhan as first female ambassador in Middle East
- Government names Masud Bin Momen as foreign secretary
- Maradona is coming to Bangladesh
- High Court issues rules on Bangladesh Bank’s ‘sexist’ job posting
- JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers
- Dhaka traffic scenario to shift by 2030, says Quader
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- A look back on 2019 for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh dreams of a golden age with inspirations from its founding father