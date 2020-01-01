Private banks can offer 6% interest on deposit, finance minister says

The nationalised commercial banks or NCBs will be able to offer up to 5.5 percent interest on deposits while the ceiling will be 6 percent for the private ones, the finance minister told reporters. He spoke to the media after a meeting of the cabinet committee on government purchase at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The banks had been scheduled to implement new lending rate ceiling for the manufacturing sector at 9 percent and deposit interest rate ceiling at 6 percent from the first day of the year.

But after a meeting on Monday night, the finance minister said the new rates will be effective for all sectors bar credit cards from Apr 1.

On Wednesday, Kamal said they changed the decision on the sectors following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The new date to implement the new rates was set following a request from the bankers who sought time so that some of both short-term and long-term deposits with more than 6 percent interests can mature, according to the finance minister.

Speaking about deposit interest rates, he said, “If the deposit interest rate is fixed at 6 percent for all banks, everyone will keep money in the government banks. So, we are keeping a 0.5 percentage point gap between the interest rates of the government and private banks.”

He said the bankers must cooperate to implement the new rates now as they will not face any loss by receiving 9 percent interest on loans after giving maximum 6 percent interest on deposits.

“The government is stricter than before because they [bankers] had not done it [follow government call for lowering lending rates] previously,” Kamal said.

“So, we will wait this time, but (they) must implement the rates,” he added.

The new rates will bolster industrialisation and trade besides cutting default loans, the minister believes.