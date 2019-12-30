Cabinet approves draft law allowing multiple power tariff revisions in a year

The approval came during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka on Monday.

“(Previously) Tariffs determined by the commission would not be revised more than once in a fiscal year, unless there were changes, including in the prices of fuel,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, referring to the law passed in 2003.

“This provision of the Act has been amended. The Commission will be able to revise the fixed tariffs once or multiple times in a year from now with the same or separate orders as per necessity,” he said.

The other provisions of the Act have remained unchanged, he added.