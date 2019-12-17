Bhasan Char housing project for Rohingya exceeds budget target by Tk 7.83 billion

The extension and cost hike proposals were approved at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday.

The project cost will now be increased from the original allocation of Tk 23.12 billion to Tk 30.95 billion. The new deadline is December 2021.

The additional fund will be spent on raising the height of the embankments guarding the island, the facilities, and on constructing buildings and jetties for UN representatives.

The ECNEC cleared the ‘Asrayan-3 (the construction of residences and necessary security infrastructure for the housing of 100,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in Noakhali’s Hatia) in 2017.

The government has long planned to move some of the around 400,000 Rohingya refugees, who fled persecution in Myanmar in the past few decades, to Noakhali’s island Upazila of Hatia.

On Aug 25, 2017, the Myanmar army launched a military offensive on the Rohingyas, forcing over 700,000 of the ethnic minority to cross the border and take shelter in overcrowded refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.