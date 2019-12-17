Bhasan Char housing project for Rohingya exceeds budget target by Tk 7.83 billion
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 11:36 PM BdST
The deadline to end the housing project for Rohingya refugees at the Bhasan Char has been extended by two more years and the project has overshot the budget by Tk 7.83 billion.
The extension and cost hike proposals were approved at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday.
The project cost will now be increased from the original allocation of Tk 23.12 billion to Tk 30.95 billion. The new deadline is December 2021.
The additional fund will be spent on raising the height of the embankments guarding the island, the facilities, and on constructing buildings and jetties for UN representatives.
The government has long planned to move some of the around 400,000 Rohingya refugees, who fled persecution in Myanmar in the past few decades, to Noakhali’s island Upazila of Hatia.
On Aug 25, 2017, the Myanmar army launched a military offensive on the Rohingyas, forcing over 700,000 of the ethnic minority to cross the border and take shelter in overcrowded refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh poverty rate down to 20.5% in 2019 fiscal
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- Govt clears scrapped proposal to purchase machine-readable passports
- Bangladesh mulls more underwater tunnels instead of bridges after Karnaphuli
- Drop in export earnings raises Bangladesh trade deficit despite fall in import payments
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19
- Japan launches $122 bln stimulus to fight trade risks, post-Olympic slump
- Deals signed for largest urea fertiliser plant of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
Most Read
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty as a Razakar
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- Modi presses his vision for a Hindu nation, and India erupts
- Pakistan court sentences former military ruler Musharraf to death for treason
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Bangabhaban goes red and green to celebrate Victory Day