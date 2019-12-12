Home > Economy

Bangladesh mulls more underwater tunnels instead of bridges after Karnaphuli

  Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Dec 2019 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 07:38 PM BdST

The government is weighing plans to construct more underwater tunnels instead of bridges on the rivers in order to save the environment.

“We don’t want to construct bridges on big rivers like the Padma and Jamuna,” Planning Minister MA Mannan told an event at the FIVDB Audtiroium in Sunamganj on Thursday.

“Bridges damage environment as they cause sediment to settle and fill the rivers,” he said.

Bangladesh is constructing a tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram at an estimated cost of around Tk 85 billion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work for the 3.4 kilometre Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in February.

The government is mulling another tunnel to the north of the Jamuna river to link Kurigram and Jamalpur, according to Mannan.

The planning minister said many developed countries built tunnels to ensure smooth traffic of both vehicles and vessels under and over rivers.

“This keeps everything alright for the environment,” he said.

Officials had earlier said the government had a plan to construct a tunnel between Gaibandha and Jamalpur district under the Jamuna River.

