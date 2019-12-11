Home > Economy

Drop in export earnings raises Bangladesh trade deficit despite fall in import payments

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2019 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 01:44 AM BdST

Bangladesh’s trade deficit has increased to $5.62 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year from a little over $5.324 billion in the July-October period last year.

A 6.65 percent drop in export earnings has driven the 296 million or around 6 percent rise in trade deficit despite a 3.17 percent fall in import payments in this period, according to economists.

According to latest released by the Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday, overall deficit in balance of payment in July-October period this year stood at $229 million, which was $444 million in the same period last year.

Bangladesh paid $18.13 billion for import of goods while earned $12.52 billion by exporting goods in the first four months of the fiscal year.

The rise in trade deficit also came despite a fall in the first three months of the financial year. Bangladesh’s July-September trade deficit dropped to $3.71 billion from $3.85 year-on-year.

In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh’s trade deficit dropped to $15.49 billion from previous year’s $18.18 billion.

