Drop in export earnings raises Bangladesh trade deficit despite fall in import payments
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2019 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 01:44 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s trade deficit has increased to $5.62 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year from a little over $5.324 billion in the July-October period last year.
A 6.65 percent drop in export earnings has driven the 296 million or around 6 percent rise in trade deficit despite a 3.17 percent fall in import payments in this period, according to economists.
According to latest released by the Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday, overall deficit in balance of payment in July-October period this year stood at $229 million, which was $444 million in the same period last year.
The rise in trade deficit also came despite a fall in the first three months of the financial year. Bangladesh’s July-September trade deficit dropped to $3.71 billion from $3.85 year-on-year.
In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh’s trade deficit dropped to $15.49 billion from previous year’s $18.18 billion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19
- Japan launches $122 bln stimulus to fight trade risks, post-Olympic slump
- Deals signed for largest urea fertiliser plant of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reaps little benefit from Chinese credits as it plays catch-up with timeline
- Govt to form panel to rein in interest rate, says finance minister
- India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy
- China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November
- PDB proposes 23% hike in bulk power prices
- Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Chile military plane crashes near Antarctic with 38 on board, hopes of finding survivors fade
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests
- As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia details mass rapes, killings in Myanmar
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19 but per capita income remains unchanged
- Malaysia's Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
- Hasina oversees every step of graphic novel on Bangabandhu
- Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings