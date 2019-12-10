Home > Economy

Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Dec 2019 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 11:37 PM BdST

The hike in prices of onion has driven inflation as well, raising the rate on a point-to-point basis to 6.5 percent in November from 5.37 percent in the same month last year.

In October this year, inflation was 5.47 percent.

Food inflation contributed most in pushing the overall rate. It rose to 6.41 percent in November from 5.29 percent in the same month last year.

“Onion is the main reason behind the rise in inflation,” Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters while unveiling the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Onion prices skyrocketed after India stopped export of the kitchen staple to control price hike in its domestic market by the end of September. The prices reached as high as Tk 250 per kg from around Tk 40 in two months.

Mannan hopes inflation will ease in December as new onion and winter vegetable produces have arrived.

Inflation in rural areas rose to 6.1 percent from 4.91 percent in November year-on-year.

The rate, however, dropped in the urban areas to 6.12 percent from 6.21 percent in a year.

The government has targeted to keep inflation within 5.5 percent in the current 2019-20 fiscal year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Record GDP growth at 8.15%

Workers at the construction site of the New National Stadium, a main venue of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The New York Times

Japan launches $122bn stimulus to fight trade risks

Deals signed for largest urea plant

Chinese loans fail to deliver gains

Govt to form panel over interest rate: Kamal

India plans to invest $1.39tn in infrastructure

Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China November 23, 2019. REUTERS

China's factory activity returns to growth

PDB proposes 23% bulk power price hike

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.