Onion price hike drives inflation in Bangladesh

In October this year, inflation was 5.47 percent.



Food inflation contributed most in pushing the overall rate. It rose to 6.41 percent in November from 5.29 percent in the same month last year.



“Onion is the main reason behind the rise in inflation,” Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters while unveiling the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data in Dhaka on Tuesday.



Onion prices skyrocketed after India stopped export of the kitchen staple to control price hike in its domestic market by the end of September. The prices reached as high as Tk 250 per kg from around Tk 40 in two months.



Mannan hopes inflation will ease in December as new onion and winter vegetable produces have arrived.



Inflation in rural areas rose to 6.1 percent from 4.91 percent in November year-on-year.



The rate, however, dropped in the urban areas to 6.12 percent from 6.21 percent in a year.



The government has targeted to keep inflation within 5.5 percent in the current 2019-20 fiscal year.