Home > Economy

Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Dec 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 04:07 PM BdST

Bangladesh’s economic growth is slightly higher than the provisional estimate.

The pace of economic growth was 8.15 percent in fiscal 2018-19, said Planning Minister MA Mannan at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday, citing final data.

The provisional data put the GDP growth at 8.13 percent for the year.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers at the construction site of the New National Stadium, a main venue of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The New York Times

Japan launches $122bn stimulus to fight trade risks

Deals signed for largest urea plant

Chinese loans fail to deliver gains

Govt to form panel over interest rate: Kamal

India plans to invest $1.39tn in infrastructure

Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China November 23, 2019. REUTERS

China's factory activity returns to growth

PDB proposes 23% bulk power price hike

Default loans rise

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.