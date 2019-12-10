Bangladesh’s economic growth hits record 8.15% in FY19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 04:07 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s economic growth is slightly higher than the provisional estimate.
The provisional data put the GDP growth at 8.13 percent for the year.
More to follow
